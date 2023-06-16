Coupang Inc. (CPNG) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $7.30M

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) started the day on June 15, 2023, with a price increase of 1.13% at $16.97. During the day, the stock rose to $17.08 and sunk to $16.57 before settling in for the price of $16.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPNG posted a 52-week range of $11.08-$21.38.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 53.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.77 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.58 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.54.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 63000 employees. It has generated 326,708 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,461. The stock had 114.41 Receivables turnover and 2.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.88, operating margin was -0.54 and Pretax Margin of -0.45.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. Coupang Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 80.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 12, this organization’s Director sold 150,000 shares at the rate of 16.04, making the entire transaction reach 2,406,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 303,312. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02, Company’s official sold 940 for 16.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,482. This particular insider is now the holder of 264,813 in total.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -0.45 while generating a return on equity of -4.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coupang Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in the upcoming year.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coupang Inc. (CPNG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 68.48.

In the same vein, CPNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.04 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.3 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Coupang Inc. (CPNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.10% that was lower than 40.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.