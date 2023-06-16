Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Moves -14.29% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on June 15, 2023, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) started slowly as it slid -14.29% to $0.15. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1789 and sunk to $0.1415 before settling in for the price of $0.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRKN posted a 52-week range of $0.05-$1.25.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1448, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2232.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.95%, in contrast to 20.80% institutional ownership.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.00%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 327.27.

In the same vein, CRKN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64.

Technical Analysis of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Crown ElectroKinetics Corp., CRKN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 10.07 million was better the volume of 8.03 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.0238.

Raw Stochastic average of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.01% that was lower than 161.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.