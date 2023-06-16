Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) volume hits 0.95 million: A New Opening for Investors

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) started the day on June 15, 2023, with a price increase of 3.58% at $8.68. During the day, the stock rose to $8.74 and sunk to $8.30 before settling in for the price of $8.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTKB posted a 52-week range of $6.45-$16.05.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.45.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 682 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 281,365 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,419. The stock had 4.08 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.92, operating margin was -0.73 and Pretax Margin of +0.77.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.80%, in contrast to 53.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 07, this organization’s President and CEO sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 8.23, making the entire transaction reach 164,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,653,467. Preceding that transaction, on May 24, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,000 for 7.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,280. This particular insider is now the holder of 107,768 in total.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +1.57 while generating a return on equity of 0.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in the upcoming year.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.02.

In the same vein, CTKB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.88 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.07 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.82% that was lower than 74.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.