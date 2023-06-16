Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $4.03M

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) open the trading on June 15, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.29% to $0.17. During the day, the stock rose to $0.17 and sunk to $0.16 before settling in for the price of $0.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DXF posted a 52-week range of $0.03-$0.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1800, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2212.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 11 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was -20.38 and Pretax Margin of -68.35.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.39%, in contrast to 1.09% institutional ownership.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -54.68 while generating a return on equity of -9.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04.

In the same vein, DXF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15.

Technical Analysis of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

[Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, DXF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.0282.

Raw Stochastic average of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.19% that was lower than 227.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.