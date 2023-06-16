Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) PE Ratio stood at $20.08: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) started the day on June 14, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.34% at $85.84. During the day, the stock rose to $87.58 and sunk to $85.48 before settling in for the price of $86.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EMR posted a 52-week range of $72.40-$99.65.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $570.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $565.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $83.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $86.18.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 85500 employees. It has generated 229,602 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 37,789. The stock had 4.97 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.68, operating margin was +18.04 and Pretax Margin of +20.81.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. Emerson Electric Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 76.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s CEO and President sold 4,603 shares at the rate of 95.86, making the entire transaction reach 441,244 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 99,591. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 08, Company’s Senior Exec. VP and CFO sold 83,073 for 91.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,565,657. This particular insider is now the holder of 271,785 in total.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.97) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +16.46 while generating a return on equity of 31.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.08, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 61.00.

In the same vein, EMR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.27, a figure that is expected to reach 1.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.35 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.47 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.29% While, its Average True Range was 1.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.67% that was lower than 23.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.