Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) EPS growth this year is 64.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) flaunted slowness of -0.61% at $9.82, as the Stock market unbolted on June 15, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $10.00 and sunk to $9.77 before settling in for the price of $9.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ULCC posted a 52-week range of $7.61-$15.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 64.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $218.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $215.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.80.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6470 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 514,065 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -5,719. The stock had 41.58 Receivables turnover and 0.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.53, operating margin was -3.40 and Pretax Margin of -1.35.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Frontier Group Holdings Inc. industry. Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09, this organization’s President & CEO sold 111,333 shares at the rate of 9.22, making the entire transaction reach 1,026,802 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,264,184. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09, Company’s President & CEO sold 82,616 for 9.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 760,381. This particular insider is now the holder of 78,949 in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.11 while generating a return on equity of -7.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 64.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in the upcoming year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.59.

In the same vein, ULCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Frontier Group Holdings Inc., ULCC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.31 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.16% that was lower than 60.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.