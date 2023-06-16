Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) went down -12.55% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on June 15, 2023, Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB) started slowly as it slid -12.55% to $9.62. During the day, the stock rose to $9.90 and sunk to $9.30 before settling in for the price of $11.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GAMB posted a 52-week range of $6.62-$11.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -83.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $344.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.19.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 395 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +87.04, operating margin was +17.34 and Pretax Margin of +3.79.

Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gambling industry. Gambling.com Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 61.18%, in contrast to 27.40% institutional ownership.

Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +3.12 while generating a return on equity of 2.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -83.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in the upcoming year.

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.08.

In the same vein, GAMB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Gambling.com Group Limited, GAMB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.61 million was better the volume of 74425.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.25% that was higher than 36.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.