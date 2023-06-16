Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) went up 2.68% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Company News

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) established initial surge of 2.68% at $5.74, as the Stock market unbolted on June 15, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $5.7799 and sunk to $5.47 before settling in for the price of $5.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFAI posted a 52-week range of $3.81-$36.90.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -47.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.26.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1755 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.58, operating margin was -36.20 and Pretax Margin of -53.76.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Guardforce AI Co. Limited industry. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.98%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -53.85 while generating a return on equity of -144.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.80%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.07.

In the same vein, GFAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -14.97.

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Guardforce AI Co. Limited, GFAI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.43 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.41% that was lower than 332.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

