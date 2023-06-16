Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) EPS is poised to hit 0.53 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on June 15, 2023, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.38% to $28.41. During the day, the stock rose to $28.55 and sunk to $27.11 before settling in for the price of $27.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HASI posted a 52-week range of $21.56-$45.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 17.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -69.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $107.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.03.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 114 employees. It has generated 2,102,956 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 357,912. The stock had 0.12 Receivables turnover and 0.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was +55.71 and Pretax Margin of +20.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 95.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s EVP & CIO bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 24.10, making the entire transaction reach 241,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 158,164. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 3,000 for 24.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 73,080. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,925 in total.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.54) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +17.02 while generating a return on equity of 2.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -69.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $140.64, and its Beta score is 1.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.00.

In the same vein, HASI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., HASI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.16 million was better the volume of 0.84 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.06% While, its Average True Range was 1.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.33% that was lower than 51.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.