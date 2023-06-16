HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) volume hits 1.7 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on June 15, 2023, HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.37% to $64.60. During the day, the stock rose to $64.63 and sunk to $62.87 before settling in for the price of $64.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HDB posted a 52-week range of $51.04-$71.76.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 12.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.85 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.83 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $107.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $67.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $65.83.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 129341 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +30.05 and Pretax Margin of +30.05.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.62) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +22.47 while generating a return on equity of 17.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.60, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.64.

In the same vein, HDB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [HDFC Bank Limited, HDB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.55 million was better the volume of 1.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.08% While, its Average True Range was 1.16.

Raw Stochastic average of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.59% that was lower than 24.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.