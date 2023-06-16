IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) Moves 27.33% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT) open the trading on June 15, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 27.33% to $2.05. During the day, the stock rose to $2.14 and sunk to $1.56 before settling in for the price of $1.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IOBT posted a 52-week range of $1.56-$5.76.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9700, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.4600.

IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. IO Biotech Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.14%, in contrast to 82.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 2.32, making the entire transaction reach 58,018 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,000.

IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.7) by $0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -40.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

IO Biotech Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.70% and is forecasted to reach -2.13 in the upcoming year.

IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21.

In the same vein, IOBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.47, a figure that is expected to reach -0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT)

[IO Biotech Inc., IOBT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.2400.

Raw Stochastic average of IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 170.00% that was higher than 82.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.