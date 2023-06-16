Search
Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Moves 2.52% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 15, 2023, Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) set off with pace as it heaved 2.52% to $30.47. During the day, the stock rose to $30.48 and sunk to $29.3038 before settling in for the price of $29.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JXN posted a 52-week range of $23.56-$49.60.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 20.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.71.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2975 employees. It has generated 3,735,815 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +49.65 and Pretax Margin of +48.87.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Jackson Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.90%, in contrast to 92.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 30, this organization’s Director bought 150 shares at the rate of 29.39, making the entire transaction reach 4,408 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,262. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s Director bought 3,000 for 30.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 91,380. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,119 in total.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $3.87) by -$0.72. This company achieved a net margin of +39.15 while generating a return on equity of 60.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.60% and is forecasted to reach 16.62 in the upcoming year.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.45.

In the same vein, JXN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 22.78, a figure that is expected to reach 3.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Jackson Financial Inc., JXN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.81 million was inferior to the volume of 1.13 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.17% While, its Average True Range was 1.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.82% that was lower than 51.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

