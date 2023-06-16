Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) latest performance of 42.97% is not what was on cards

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) open the trading on June 15, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 42.97% to $1.09. During the day, the stock rose to $1.24 and sunk to $0.7645 before settling in for the price of $0.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JFBR posted a 52-week range of $0.69-$3.30.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -111.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8413, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1411.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.67, operating margin was -77.01 and Pretax Margin of -37.67.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.18%, in contrast to 4.40% institutional ownership.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -37.57 while generating a return on equity of -31.28.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -111.00%.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.51.

In the same vein, JFBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47.

Technical Analysis of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR)

[Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, JFBR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.1001.

Raw Stochastic average of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 148.85% that was lower than 165.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.