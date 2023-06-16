Search
Shaun Noe
Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) last month performance of 2.81% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Company News

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) open the trading on June 15, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 11.43% to $5.85. During the day, the stock rose to $6.05 and sunk to $5.335 before settling in for the price of $5.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JFIN posted a 52-week range of $1.86-$8.19.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 7.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 150.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $306.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.26.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 796 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +82.49, operating margin was +36.13 and Pretax Margin of +40.58.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Jiayin Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.52%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.31) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +36.06 while generating a return on equity of 191.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jiayin Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 150.90%.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.70, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.56.

In the same vein, JFIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.44.

Technical Analysis of Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)

[Jiayin Group Inc., JFIN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 164.21% that was higher than 92.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

The key reasons why Alcon Inc. (ALC) is -1.45% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 15, 2023, Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) set off with pace as it heaved 1.38% to...
Read more

First BanCorp. (FBP) latest performance of 1.43% is not what was on cards

Zack King -
First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) established initial surge of 1.43% at $12.81, as the Stock market unbolted on June 15, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

Celestica Inc. (CLS) recent quarterly performance of 16.47% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer -
As on June 15, 2023, Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.06% to $13.86. During the day, the...
Read more

