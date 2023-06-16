Search
Shaun Noe
Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) last month performance of 77.31% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Company News

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) open the trading on June 15, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 31.16% to $3.83. During the day, the stock rose to $4.27 and sunk to $3.21 before settling in for the price of $2.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEJU posted a 52-week range of $1.03-$9.84.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.62.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1326 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +91.08, operating margin was -30.86 and Pretax Margin of -29.66.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -26.13 while generating a return on equity of -87.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leju Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.80%.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16.

In the same vein, LEJU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -65.44.

Technical Analysis of Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU)

[Leju Holdings Limited, LEJU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 158.14% that was lower than 202.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

