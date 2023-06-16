Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) return on Assets touches -6.93: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) established initial surge of 1.24% at $5.72, as the Stock market unbolted on June 15, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $5.76 and sunk to $5.58 before settling in for the price of $5.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LICY posted a 52-week range of $4.30-$8.15.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $176.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.53.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 405 workers. It has generated 49,630 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -198,519. The stock had 1.87 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -535.07, operating margin was -829.85 and Pretax Margin of -400.75.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. industry. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.00%, in contrast to 42.30% institutional ownership.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -400.00 while generating a return on equity of -11.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in the upcoming year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 97.72.

In the same vein, LICY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., LICY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.44 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.16% that was lower than 59.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.