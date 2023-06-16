Search
Steve Mayer
Lilium N.V. (LILM) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.2 million

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) started the day on June 15, 2023, with a price increase of 5.47% at $1.35. During the day, the stock rose to $1.36 and sunk to $1.17 before settling in for the price of $1.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LILM posted a 52-week range of $0.37-$3.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $397.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $542.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8476, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2957.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Lilium N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 63.55%, in contrast to 12.30% institutional ownership.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -87.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lilium N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.40%.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lilium N.V. (LILM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13.

In the same vein, LILM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.86.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.06 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.83 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.1340.

Raw Stochastic average of Lilium N.V. (LILM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.52% that was higher than 108.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

