Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) surge 49.01% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Company News

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) open the trading on June 15, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 22.93% to $1.02. During the day, the stock rose to $1.10 and sunk to $0.83 before settling in for the price of $0.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LXEH posted a 52-week range of $0.43-$4.93.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6508, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0884.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 272 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.06, operating margin was -49.96 and Pretax Margin of -15.59.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -15.84 while generating a return on equity of -4.20.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.84.

In the same vein, LXEH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08.

Technical Analysis of Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH)

[Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd., LXEH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.1243.

Raw Stochastic average of Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.70% that was lower than 190.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) latest performance of 12.24% is not what was on cards

Zack King -
Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) open the trading on June 15, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 12.24% to $4.95. During the day, the...
Read more

Republic Services Inc. (RSG) recent quarterly performance of 8.22% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 15, 2023, Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) set off with pace as it heaved 0.69%...
Read more

Hess Corporation (HES) is -1.14% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) established initial surge of 1.33% at $135.81, as the Stock market unbolted on June 15, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.