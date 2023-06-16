Search
Sana Meer
Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.68

Analyst Insights

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) open the trading on June 15, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 9.72% to $0.20. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1983 and sunk to $0.167 before settling in for the price of $0.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MCOM posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$119.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8966, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.4518.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 284 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -172.24, operating margin was -399.27 and Pretax Margin of -528.06.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry. Micromobility.com Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.40%, in contrast to 3.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 15,722 shares at the rate of 0.69, making the entire transaction reach 10,845 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 240,301.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.2) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -528.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Micromobility.com Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.10%.

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16.

In the same vein, MCOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -41.77.

Technical Analysis of Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM)

[Micromobility.com Inc., MCOM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.0774.

Raw Stochastic average of Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 154.54% that was higher than 139.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

