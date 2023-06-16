Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) volume hits 0.65 million: A New Opening for Investors

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) open the trading on June 15, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 10.02% to $6.70. During the day, the stock rose to $6.82 and sunk to $5.95 before settling in for the price of $6.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MPAA posted a 52-week range of $4.26-$19.93.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -66.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $144.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.35.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 5800 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 112,122 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,269. The stock had 6.40 Receivables turnover and 0.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.47, operating margin was +5.49 and Pretax Margin of +2.02.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.50%, in contrast to 94.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 12, this organization’s Director bought 550 shares at the rate of 10.52, making the entire transaction reach 5,786 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,105. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 22, Company’s Director sold 3,000 for 13.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,761. This particular insider is now the holder of 37,056 in total.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.42) by -$0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +1.13 while generating a return on equity of 2.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -66.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -28.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22.

In the same vein, MPAA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA)

[Motorcar Parts of America Inc., MPAA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 139.84% that was higher than 86.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.