Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) latest performance of -1.63% is not what was on cards

Analyst Insights

As on June 14, 2023, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) started slowly as it slid -1.63% to $2.42. During the day, the stock rose to $2.49 and sunk to $2.415 before settling in for the price of $2.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NNDM posted a 52-week range of $2.06-$3.74.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 120.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $253.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $250.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $605.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.55.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 564 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.51, operating margin was -300.24 and Pretax Margin of -522.61.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.88%, in contrast to 23.90% institutional ownership.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -521.22 while generating a return on equity of -18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.70%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 28.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.88.

In the same vein, NNDM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88.

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nano Dimension Ltd., NNDM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.24 million was better the volume of 2.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.61% that was lower than 50.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

