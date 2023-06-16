Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Genius Sports Limited (GENI) performance over the last week is recorded -2.35%

Analyst Insights

As on June 15, 2023, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) started slowly as it slid -1.19% to $5.83. During the day, the stock rose to $5.91 and sunk to $5.64 before settling in for the price of $5.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GENI posted a 52-week range of $2.20-$6.39.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $206.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.58.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2100 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.59, operating margin was -45.91 and Pretax Margin of -53.74.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Genius Sports Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.37%, in contrast to 35.20% institutional ownership.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -53.26 while generating a return on equity of -28.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Sports Limited (GENI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.83.

In the same vein, GENI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Genius Sports Limited, GENI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.64 million was better the volume of 1.1 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Sports Limited (GENI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.04% that was lower than 73.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

