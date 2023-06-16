No matter how cynical the overall market is PACCAR Inc (PCAR) performance over the last week is recorded 2.45%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) started the day on June 14, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.79% at $78.06. During the day, the stock rose to $80.145 and sunk to $77.63 before settling in for the price of $79.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PCAR posted a 52-week range of $49.93-$79.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $785.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $515.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $72.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.21.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 31100 employees. It has generated 927,299 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 96,836. The stock had 16.17 Receivables turnover and 0.92 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.45, operating margin was +12.73 and Pretax Margin of +13.35.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. PACCAR Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 66.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08, this organization’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 46,523 shares at the rate of 72.64, making the entire transaction reach 3,379,640 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 128,105. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s SR. VICE PRESIDENT/CONTROLLER sold 1 for 71.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 57. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.81) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +10.44 while generating a return on equity of 24.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.20% and is forecasted to reach 6.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -10.68% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PACCAR Inc (PCAR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.75, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 86.99.

In the same vein, PCAR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.96, a figure that is expected to reach 2.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.08 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.06 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.08% While, its Average True Range was 1.79.

Raw Stochastic average of PACCAR Inc (PCAR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.57% that was higher than 27.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.