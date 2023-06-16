No matter how cynical the overall market is Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) performance over the last week is recorded 2.85%

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) started the day on June 15, 2023, with a price increase of 4.17% at $3.25. During the day, the stock rose to $3.25 and sunk to $3.07 before settling in for the price of $3.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UEC posted a 52-week range of $2.30-$4.65.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 126.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $369.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $358.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.49.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 63 employees. It has generated 367,635 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -18.31, operating margin was -2.62 and Pretax Margin of +22.65.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Uranium Industry. Uranium Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 46.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 24, this organization’s President and CEO bought 60,000 shares at the rate of 2.66, making the entire transaction reach 159,558 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,615,101. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 24, Company’s Director bought 38,500 for 2.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,639. This particular insider is now the holder of 605,437 in total.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +22.68 while generating a return on equity of 2.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 126.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $54.17, and its Beta score is 2.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 73.59.

In the same vein, UEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.63 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.75% that was higher than 58.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.