No matter how cynical the overall market is UTime Limited (UTME) performance over the last week is recorded 1.28%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 15, 2023, UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) set off with pace as it heaved 0.42% to $2.38. During the day, the stock rose to $3.40 and sunk to $2.02 before settling in for the price of $2.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UTME posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$2.58.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -17.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -68.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -136.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.36.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 384 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.00, operating margin was -12.55 and Pretax Margin of -14.29.

UTime Limited (UTME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. UTime Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.64%, in contrast to 0.10% institutional ownership.

UTime Limited (UTME) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -14.10 while generating a return on equity of -85.92.

UTime Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -136.50%.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UTime Limited (UTME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48.

In the same vein, UTME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.76.

Technical Analysis of UTime Limited (UTME)

Going through the that latest performance of [UTime Limited, UTME]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.56 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.3 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of UTime Limited (UTME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 124.76% that was lower than 229.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.