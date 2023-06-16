Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) last week performance was -3.59%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 15, 2023, Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.27% to $2.15. During the day, the stock rose to $2.32 and sunk to $2.06 before settling in for the price of $2.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FENG posted a 52-week range of $2.11-$5.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -13.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.10.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 893 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.19, operating margin was -24.36 and Pretax Margin of -23.92.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.16) by $0.56. This company achieved a net margin of -13.96 while generating a return on equity of -7.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phoenix New Media Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.23.

In the same vein, FENG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.27.

Technical Analysis of Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Phoenix New Media Limited, FENG]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.2 million indicated improvement to the volume of 66198.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.16% that was lower than 70.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.