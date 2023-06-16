Search
Zack King
Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Moves 3.19% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on June 15, 2023, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.19% to $20.71. During the day, the stock rose to $20.96 and sunk to $20.22 before settling in for the price of $20.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTU posted a 52-week range of $17.42-$32.89.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of -2.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 174.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $142.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.34.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Thermal Coal industry. Peabody Energy Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.31%, in contrast to 87.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 257,296 shares at the rate of 28.40, making the entire transaction reach 7,307,206 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,109,807. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 24, Company’s EVP and CFO sold 21,070 for 25.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 545,292. This particular insider is now the holder of 67,108 in total.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.39) by $0.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 174.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.41 in the upcoming year.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.15, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.87.

In the same vein, BTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.61, a figure that is expected to reach 1.88 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Peabody Energy Corporation, BTU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.87 million was lower the volume of 4.01 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.46% that was lower than 45.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

