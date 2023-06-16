Pool Corporation (POOL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.94

As on June 15, 2023, Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.51% to $357.51. During the day, the stock rose to $359.81 and sunk to $346.51 before settling in for the price of $345.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, POOL posted a 52-week range of $278.10-$423.97.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 17.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $338.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $335.95.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6000 employees. It has generated 1,029,955 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 124,052. The stock had 16.98 Receivables turnover and 1.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.29, operating margin was +16.61 and Pretax Margin of +15.94.

Pool Corporation (POOL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Industrial Distribution industry. Pool Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 102.46% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09, this organization’s General Counsel/Secretary sold 2,333 shares at the rate of 352.00, making the entire transaction reach 821,216 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,095. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 12, Company’s Vice President/CFO sold 2,500 for 384.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 960,033. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,721 in total.

Pool Corporation (POOL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $3.21) by -$0.63. This company achieved a net margin of +12.04 while generating a return on equity of 64.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pool Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.30% and is forecasted to reach 17.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.21% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pool Corporation (POOL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.15, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.32.

In the same vein, POOL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 16.90, a figure that is expected to reach 6.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 17.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pool Corporation (POOL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Pool Corporation, POOL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.45 million was better the volume of 0.43 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.48% While, its Average True Range was 10.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Pool Corporation (POOL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.21% that was higher than 34.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.