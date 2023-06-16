Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) last month volatility was 6.54%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 15, 2023, Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: PRME) set off with pace as it heaved 1.21% to $15.01. During the day, the stock rose to $15.12 and sunk to $14.73 before settling in for the price of $14.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRME posted a 52-week range of $11.07-$21.73.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.86.

Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Prime Medicine Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.60%, in contrast to 55.36% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 14, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 28,960 shares at the rate of 14.87, making the entire transaction reach 430,684 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 13, Company’s 10% Owner sold 28,100 for 15.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 425,102. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.41) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -43.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Prime Medicine Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.78 in the upcoming year.

Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: PRME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86.

In the same vein, PRME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME)

Going through the that latest performance of [Prime Medicine Inc., PRME]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.63 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.23 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.80% that was higher than 63.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.