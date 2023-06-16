QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $4.68M

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) started the day on June 15, 2023, with a price increase of 5.34% at $7.89. During the day, the stock rose to $7.92 and sunk to $7.30 before settling in for the price of $7.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QS posted a 52-week range of $5.11-$13.86.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -736.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $440.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $292.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.82.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. QuantumScape Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 36.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 75,820 shares at the rate of 7.32, making the entire transaction reach 554,814 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 703,608. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 13, Company’s Director sold 19,700 for 7.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 147,986. This particular insider is now the holder of 40,956 in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -736.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in the upcoming year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49.

In the same vein, QS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.98, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.49 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.42% that was lower than 86.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.