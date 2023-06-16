Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $4.68M

Markets

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) started the day on June 15, 2023, with a price increase of 5.34% at $7.89. During the day, the stock rose to $7.92 and sunk to $7.30 before settling in for the price of $7.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QS posted a 52-week range of $5.11-$13.86.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -736.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $440.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $292.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.82.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. QuantumScape Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 36.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 75,820 shares at the rate of 7.32, making the entire transaction reach 554,814 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 703,608. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 13, Company’s Director sold 19,700 for 7.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 147,986. This particular insider is now the holder of 40,956 in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -736.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in the upcoming year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49.

In the same vein, QS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.98, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.49 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.42% that was lower than 86.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) recent quarterly performance of -6.44% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer -
PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) open the trading on June 15, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.92% to $25.84. During...
Read more

ConocoPhillips (COP) is 1.43% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 15, 2023, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) set off with pace as it heaved 1.44% to $104.15....
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Stride Inc. (LRN) performance over the last week is recorded -6.45%

Sana Meer -
Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) flaunted slowness of -3.02% at $38.88, as the Stock market unbolted on June 15, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.