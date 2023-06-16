Ring Energy Inc. (REI) EPS growth this year is -38.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 15, 2023, Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) set off with pace as it heaved 2.79% to $1.84. During the day, the stock rose to $1.91 and sunk to $1.80 before settling in for the price of $1.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REI posted a 52-week range of $1.62-$4.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 39.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -38.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $177.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $147.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $357.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8396, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3286.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 98 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 3,543,363 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,414,643. The stock had 9.31 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.47, operating margin was +55.82 and Pretax Margin of +42.35.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Ring Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.30%, in contrast to 52.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s CEO and Chairman of the Board bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 1.70, making the entire transaction reach 42,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,345,192. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20, Company’s Director sold 77,400 for 1.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 136,147. This particular insider is now the holder of 227,694 in total.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +39.92 while generating a return on equity of 28.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -38.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 37.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 42.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ring Energy Inc. (REI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.71, and its Beta score is 1.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.74.

In the same vein, REI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ring Energy Inc. (REI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ring Energy Inc., REI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.86 million was inferior to the volume of 2.32 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.1037.

Raw Stochastic average of Ring Energy Inc. (REI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.26% that was lower than 58.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.