RPC Inc. (RES) volume hits 1.84 million: A New Opening for Investors

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) started the day on June 15, 2023, with a price increase of 4.41% at $7.81. During the day, the stock rose to $7.92 and sunk to $7.47 before settling in for the price of $7.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RES posted a 52-week range of $5.70-$11.40.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $213.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.36.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2732 employees. It has generated 586,296 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 78,758. The stock had 4.13 Receivables turnover and 1.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.88, operating margin was +17.61 and Pretax Margin of +18.08.

RPC Inc. (RES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. RPC Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.10%, in contrast to 32.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s Director sold 53,751 shares at the rate of 10.45, making the entire transaction reach 561,757 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s Director sold 53,751 for 10.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 561,757. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

RPC Inc. (RES) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +13.43 while generating a return on equity of 28.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 203.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

RPC Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in the upcoming year.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RPC Inc. (RES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.14, and its Beta score is 1.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.37.

In the same vein, RES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RPC Inc. (RES)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.56 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of RPC Inc. (RES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.65% that was lower than 48.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.