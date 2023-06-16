Sono Group N.V. (SEV) last month performance of 56.72% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on June 15, 2023, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) started slowly as it slid -2.74% to $0.32. During the day, the stock rose to $0.337 and sunk to $0.313 before settling in for the price of $0.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEV posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$3.98.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2440, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0625.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 231 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 82 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -327,235. The stock had 0.01 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -3850.00, operating margin was -356250.00 and Pretax Margin of -399593.75.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Sono Group N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.22%, in contrast to 9.90% institutional ownership.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -399706.25 while generating a return on equity of -170.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in the upcoming year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sono Group N.V. (SEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 297.26.

In the same vein, SEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.71, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sono Group N.V., SEV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 18.26 million was better the volume of 3.99 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.0689.

Raw Stochastic average of Sono Group N.V. (SEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 284.39% that was higher than 145.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.