Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $99.92K

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) open the trading on June 15, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 23.84% to $0.44. During the day, the stock rose to $0.49 and sunk to $0.34 before settling in for the price of $0.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TKAT posted a 52-week range of $0.29-$2.17.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -23.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -35.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5455, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7680.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 22 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +76.96, operating margin was -31.06 and Pretax Margin of -304.18.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.00%, in contrast to 0.80% institutional ownership.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2018 suggests? It has posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.05) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -311.69 while generating a return on equity of -38.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.60%.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.42.

In the same vein, TKAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39.

Technical Analysis of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)

[Takung Art Co. Ltd., TKAT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.0660.

Raw Stochastic average of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 149.72% that was higher than 111.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.