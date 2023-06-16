Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Open at price of $3.98: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 15, 2023, Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) set off with pace as it heaved 1.53% to $3.99. During the day, the stock rose to $4.00 and sunk to $3.97 before settling in for the price of $3.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEF posted a 52-week range of $3.10-$5.15.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -77.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.68 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.14 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.88.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 103651 employees. It has generated 385,843 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,385. The stock had 3.93 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.96, operating margin was +7.93 and Pretax Margin of +6.86.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Telefonica S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.60%, in contrast to 1.20% institutional ownership.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4.51 while generating a return on equity of 11.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Telefonica S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -77.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telefonica S.A. (TEF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.23, and its Beta score is 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.10.

In the same vein, TEF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Telefonica S.A., TEF]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.97 million was inferior to the volume of 0.97 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Telefonica S.A. (TEF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.55% that was higher than 24.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.