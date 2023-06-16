The key reasons why eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) is -9.49% away from 52-week high?

As on June 15, 2023, eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.41% to $19.56. During the day, the stock rose to $19.82 and sunk to $19.04 before settling in for the price of $19.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXPI posted a 52-week range of $9.96-$21.61.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 96.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -80.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $152.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.01.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2016 employees. It has generated 2,280,834 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,660. The stock had 41.66 Receivables turnover and 11.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.98, operating margin was +0.12 and Pretax Margin of +0.10.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 48.90%, in contrast to 29.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 14, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 60,000 shares at the rate of 19.78, making the entire transaction reach 1,186,824 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,984,043. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 12, Company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board sold 500,000 for 19.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,677,889. This particular insider is now the holder of 41,534,338 in total.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +0.34 while generating a return on equity of 6.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

eXp World Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -80.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $391.20, and its Beta score is 2.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.35.

In the same vein, EXPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [eXp World Holdings Inc., EXPI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.77 million was better the volume of 1.06 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.97% While, its Average True Range was 1.17.

Raw Stochastic average of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.98% that was higher than 63.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.