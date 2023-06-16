The key reasons why REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) is -76.86% away from 52-week high?

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) started the day on June 15, 2023, with a price increase of 4.87% at $0.40. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4179 and sunk to $0.3756 before settling in for the price of $0.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REE posted a 52-week range of $0.27-$1.74.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $297.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $202.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $133.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3479, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5137.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. REE Automotive Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.32%, in contrast to 23.40% institutional ownership.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -50.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in the upcoming year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for REE Automotive Ltd. (REE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, REE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.32 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.0262.

Raw Stochastic average of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.10% that was lower than 85.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.