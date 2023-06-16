The key reasons why Suzano S.A. (SUZ) is -9.83% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 15, 2023, Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) set off with pace as it heaved 3.84% to $10.00. During the day, the stock rose to $10.11 and sunk to $9.60 before settling in for the price of $9.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SUZ posted a 52-week range of $7.46-$11.09.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -67.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.32 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.32 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.08.

It has generated 1,186,451 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 556,705. The stock had 5.24 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.22, operating margin was +44.60 and Pretax Margin of +56.93.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.92) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +46.92 while generating a return on equity of 97.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Suzano S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -67.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in the upcoming year.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Suzano S.A. (SUZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.26.

In the same vein, SUZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.84, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Suzano S.A., SUZ]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.92 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Suzano S.A. (SUZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.69% that was higher than 31.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.