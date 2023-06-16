Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) went up 2.53% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) started the day on June 15, 2023, with a price increase of 2.53% at $7.90. During the day, the stock rose to $7.925 and sunk to $7.58 before settling in for the price of $7.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWKS posted a 52-week range of $5.93-$17.44.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $316.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.14.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 11840 workers. It has generated 103,699 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,431. The stock had 4.52 Receivables turnover and 0.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.11, operating margin was -3.33 and Pretax Margin of -5.75.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 26.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 14,500 shares at the rate of 7.63, making the entire transaction reach 110,635 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 332,009. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 35,000 for 7.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 267,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,389,647 in total.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8.13 while generating a return on equity of -14.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in the upcoming year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.38.

In the same vein, TWKS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.61 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.71% that was higher than 60.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.