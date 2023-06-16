Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) 14-day ATR is 1.10: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 15, 2023, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) set off with pace as it heaved 0.87% to $18.61. During the day, the stock rose to $18.81 and sunk to $18.05 before settling in for the price of $18.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWST posted a 52-week range of $11.46-$58.76.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 80.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.11.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 989 employees. It has generated 205,829 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -220,286. The stock had 5.91 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.38, operating margin was -122.33 and Pretax Margin of -112.14.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Twist Bioscience Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 109.36% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s insider bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 13.20, making the entire transaction reach 132,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,297. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 09, Company’s Director sold 1,732 for 26.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,820. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,340 in total.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.12) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -107.02 while generating a return on equity of -31.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.30% and is forecasted to reach -3.14 in the upcoming year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.62.

In the same vein, TWST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.76, a figure that is expected to reach -1.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Going through the that latest performance of [Twist Bioscience Corporation, TWST]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.25 million was inferior to the volume of 1.31 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.74% While, its Average True Range was 1.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.03% that was lower than 76.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.