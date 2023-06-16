VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of -0.34

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) open the trading on June 15, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 39.08% to $0.35. During the day, the stock rose to $0.445 and sunk to $0.2994 before settling in for the price of $0.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VQS posted a 52-week range of $0.18-$1.71.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 31.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2874, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3922.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. VIQ Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.75%, in contrast to 8.08% institutional ownership.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) Earnings and Revenue Records

VIQ Solutions Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.00%.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.26.

In the same vein, VQS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS)

[VIQ Solutions Inc., VQS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.0596.

Raw Stochastic average of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 201.43% that was higher than 136.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.