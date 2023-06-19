-10.10% percent quarterly performance for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ: TRST) stock priced at $31.52, down -2.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.52 and dropped to $30.37 before settling in for the closing price of $31.22. TRST’s price has ranged from $27.18 to $39.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.10%. With a float of $18.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.02 million.

The firm has a total of 818 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of TrustCo Bank Corp NY is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 67.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 9,862. In this transaction CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO of this company bought 355 shares at a rate of $27.78, taking the stock ownership to the 260,825 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO bought 4,096 for $27.80, making the entire transaction worth $113,869. This insider now owns 260,470 shares in total.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.93 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +36.52 while generating a return on equity of 12.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 9.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ: TRST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TrustCo Bank Corp NY, TRST], we can find that recorded value of 0.15 million was better than the volume posted last year of 98940.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s (TRST) raw stochastic average was set at 31.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.96. The third major resistance level sits at $32.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ: TRST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 594.00 million, the company has a total of 19,024K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 205,860 K while annual income is 75,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 58,600 K while its latest quarter income was 17,750 K.