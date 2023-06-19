111 Inc. (YI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On June 16, 2023, 111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) opened at $2.84, higher 0.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.00 and dropped to $2.84 before settling in for the closing price of $2.84. Price fluctuations for YI have ranged from $1.83 to $4.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 69.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.00% at the time writing. With a float of $32.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.67 million.

In an organization with 1657 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.21, operating margin of -2.70, and the pretax margin is -2.78.

111 Inc. (YI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 111 Inc. is 15.03%, while institutional ownership is 10.10%.

111 Inc. (YI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -3.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 111 Inc. (YI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70

Technical Analysis of 111 Inc. (YI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.16 million. That was better than the volume of 91068.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, 111 Inc.’s (YI) raw stochastic average was set at 53.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.87. However, in the short run, 111 Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.95. Second resistance stands at $3.06. The third major resistance level sits at $3.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.63.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) Key Stats

There are currently 82,680K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 238.49 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,960 M according to its annual income of -47,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 565,060 K and its income totaled -12,130 K.