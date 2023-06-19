116.75% percent quarterly performance for Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) is not indicative of the underlying story

On June 16, 2023, Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) opened at $4.81, lower -7.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.275 and dropped to $4.3401 before settling in for the closing price of $4.78. Price fluctuations for KLR have ranged from $1.57 to $10.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -144.60% at the time writing. With a float of $12.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.04 million.

The firm has a total of 640 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.15, operating margin of -11.13, and the pretax margin is -30.27.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kaleyra Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 33.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 42,042. In this transaction Director of this company bought 58,286 shares at a rate of $0.72, taking the stock ownership to the 311,183 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s insider sold 25,000 for $0.76, making the entire transaction worth $18,945. This insider now owns 270,684 shares in total.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.15) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of -29.05 while generating a return on equity of -123.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -144.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kaleyra Inc. (KLR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kaleyra Inc. (KLR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kaleyra Inc., KLR], we can find that recorded value of 0.24 million was better than the volume posted last year of 71446.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Kaleyra Inc.’s (KLR) raw stochastic average was set at 76.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 107.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.61. The third major resistance level sits at $5.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.13.

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) Key Stats

There are currently 13,199K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 63.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 339,170 K according to its annual income of -98,530 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 83,620 K and its income totaled -9,960 K.