12.48% volatility in Enservco Corporation (ENSV) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 16, 2023, Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) opened at $0.39, lower -0.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.41 and dropped to $0.37 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. Price fluctuations for ENSV have ranged from $0.30 to $3.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -10.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.90% at the time writing. With a float of $10.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 98 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.55, operating margin of -36.07, and the pretax margin is -25.76.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Enservco Corporation is 3.91%, while institutional ownership is 24.10%.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -25.76 while generating a return on equity of -171.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 21.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Enservco Corporation (ENSV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82 and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enservco Corporation (ENSV)

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.21 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Enservco Corporation’s (ENSV) raw stochastic average was set at 7.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4195, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2317. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4080 in the near term. At $0.4270, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4460. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3510. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3320.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Key Stats

There are currently 18,064K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 21,640 K according to its annual income of -5,580 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,910 K and its income totaled -1,000 K.