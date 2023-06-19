13.64% percent quarterly performance for PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) is not indicative of the underlying story

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $38.19, plunging -3.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.19 and dropped to $36.17 before settling in for the closing price of $37.79. Within the past 52 weeks, PAR’s price has moved between $20.37 and $47.03.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 8.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.50%. With a float of $25.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1719 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.57, operating margin of -17.03, and the pretax margin is -19.13.

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PAR Technology Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 110.89%.

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.34) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -19.48 while generating a return on equity of -15.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.00% during the next five years compared to -44.83% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) Trading Performance Indicators

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)

Looking closely at PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.25 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, PAR Technology Corporation’s (PAR) raw stochastic average was set at 78.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.83. However, in the short run, PAR Technology Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.62. Second resistance stands at $38.91. The third major resistance level sits at $39.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.58.

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.04 billion based on 27,406K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 355,800 K and income totals -69,320 K. The company made 100,440 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.