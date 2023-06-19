$139.12K in average volume shows that Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) is heading in the right direction

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.98, plunging -0.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.06 and dropped to $13.935 before settling in for the closing price of $14.02. Within the past 52 weeks, SCM’s price has moved between $10.90 and $16.08.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 26.70%. With a float of $19.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.84 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.18, operating margin of +51.21, and the pretax margin is +20.14.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is 5.37%, while institutional ownership is 11.99%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.44) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.40 while generating a return on equity of 5.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.15 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s (SCM) raw stochastic average was set at 21.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.06 in the near term. At $14.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.87. The third support level lies at $13.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 291.70 million based on 20,836K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 75,110 K and income totals 14,490 K. The company made 24,080 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.