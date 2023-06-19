Search
Sana Meer
14.10% volatility in SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) last month: This is a red flag warning

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SAI) stock priced at $1.36, down -7.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.4084 and dropped to $1.29 before settling in for the closing price of $1.39. SAI’s price has ranged from $1.00 to $10.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 47.00%. With a float of $6.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.91, operating margin of -61.23, and the pretax margin is -83.15.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of SAI.TECH Global Corporation is 57.96%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -83.15 while generating a return on equity of -28.46.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SAI.TECH Global Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 33.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39

Technical Analysis of SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI)

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SAI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.2 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, SAI.TECH Global Corporation’s (SAI) raw stochastic average was set at 4.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 250.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3317, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5487. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3689 in the near term. At $1.4479, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4873. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2505, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2111. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1321.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 31.90 million, the company has a total of 13,316K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,640 K while annual income is -8,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -630 K.

