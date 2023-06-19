$141.54K in average volume shows that USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) stock priced at $20.49, down -2.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.49 and dropped to $19.86 before settling in for the closing price of $20.35. USAC’s price has ranged from $14.90 to $21.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 52.40%. With a float of $50.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.25 million.

The firm has a total of 730 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.15, operating margin of +24.45, and the pretax margin is +4.45.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of USA Compression Partners LP is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 23.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 60,883. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 3,032 shares at a rate of $20.08, taking the stock ownership to the 473,979 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s insider sold 23,039 for $19.26, making the entire transaction worth $443,731. This insider now owns 477,011 shares in total.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.30 while generating a return on equity of 6.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.00% during the next five years compared to 46.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are USA Compression Partners LP’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [USA Compression Partners LP, USAC], we can find that recorded value of 0.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, USA Compression Partners LP’s (USAC) raw stochastic average was set at 40.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.71. The third major resistance level sits at $20.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.03.

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.00 billion, the company has a total of 98,258K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 704,600 K while annual income is 30,320 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 197,120 K while its latest quarter income was 10,940 K.