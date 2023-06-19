$147.34K in average volume shows that Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) is heading in the right direction

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $0.50, down -11.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.50 and dropped to $0.44 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. Over the past 52 weeks, IMTE has traded in a range of $0.33-$5.55.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -28.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.60%. With a float of $17.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -562.19, operating margin of -2291.35, and the pretax margin is -2570.13.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Integrated Media Technology Limited is 14.75%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -2394.71 while generating a return on equity of -47.82.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48

Technical Analysis of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Looking closely at Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.12 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) raw stochastic average was set at 21.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4676, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6627. However, in the short run, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4894. Second resistance stands at $0.5247. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5494. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4294, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4047. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3694.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.60 million has total of 9,329K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 370 K in contrast with the sum of -8,760 K annual income.